Customs officers pose with drugs and paraphernalia seized during a raid on a Hong Kong flat on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Customs officers pose with drugs and paraphernalia seized during a raid on a Hong Kong flat on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers arrest 2, seize HK$6 million worth of drugs in raid on flat used to manufacture crack cocaine

  • Customs says one suspect was intercepted outside a private housing estate while allegedly carrying 420 grams of suspected ketamine
  • He was then escorted back to a flat on the estate where cocaine, crack and production equipment were found, and where the second suspect was also arrested

Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:47pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officers pose with drugs and paraphernalia seized during a raid on a Hong Kong flat on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Customs officers pose with drugs and paraphernalia seized during a raid on a Hong Kong flat on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE