Customs officers pose with drugs and paraphernalia seized during a raid on a Hong Kong flat on Thursday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officers arrest 2, seize HK$6 million worth of drugs in raid on flat used to manufacture crack cocaine
- Customs says one suspect was intercepted outside a private housing estate while allegedly carrying 420 grams of suspected ketamine
- He was then escorted back to a flat on the estate where cocaine, crack and production equipment were found, and where the second suspect was also arrested
