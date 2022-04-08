Hong Kong police arrested a suspected triad member after a 30-year-old man was conned out of HK$800,000 in a cryptocurrency scam. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest suspected triad member after businessman conned out of HK$800,000 in cryptocurrency scam

  • Suspect, 28, arrested days after businessman lost HK$800,000 in bogus transaction which took place on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Victim, 30, lured into paying money to buy Tether coins, a type of cryptocurrency

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:23pm, 8 Apr, 2022

