A 90-year-old woman was conned out of HK$250 million between August 2020 and January 2021, making her a victim of the largest phone scam in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
A 90-year-old woman was conned out of HK$250 million between August 2020 and January 2021, making her a victim of the largest phone scam in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s biggest phone scam: retiree, 78, arrested for posing as ‘spy’ in HK$250 million case

  • Man arrested after 12-month police investigation revealed he was recruited by phone scammers
  • Police suspect scammers paid him more than HK$20,000 for his part in the ruse

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:16pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A 90-year-old woman was conned out of HK$250 million between August 2020 and January 2021, making her a victim of the largest phone scam in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
A 90-year-old woman was conned out of HK$250 million between August 2020 and January 2021, making her a victim of the largest phone scam in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE