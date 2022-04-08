ICAC accused 5 of falsifying records by pretending they had been inoculated at Kowloon Bay Sports Centre. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s graft buster prosecutes nurse and 4 others for allegedly forging Covid-19 vaccination records
- Five suspects released on bail after arrests on Friday set to stand before Kwun Tong Court next Tuesday for plea deal
- The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) accused group of falsifying records by pretending they were inoculated with BioNTech vaccine
