The accused pair appeared at West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
The accused pair appeared at West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

In Hong Kong first, pastor and housewife charged with sedition for allegedly disrupting court proceedings

  • Pastor Garry Pang and housewife Chiu Mei-ying attended hearing in January where vigil organiser was being sentenced for inciting others to join banned June 4 event
  • The pair are the first suspects accused of contempt of court to be charged instead with sedition, an offence endangering national security

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:50pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The accused pair appeared at West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
The accused pair appeared at West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE