The accused pair appeared at West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
In Hong Kong first, pastor and housewife charged with sedition for allegedly disrupting court proceedings
- Pastor Garry Pang and housewife Chiu Mei-ying attended hearing in January where vigil organiser was being sentenced for inciting others to join banned June 4 event
- The pair are the first suspects accused of contempt of court to be charged instead with sedition, an offence endangering national security
