Bags of suspected methamphetamine seized during the raid. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong couple arrested after police raid on flat uncovers HK$36 million in suspected drugs, including sheets soaked in liquid cocaine
- Acting on intelligence, officers discover 7.5kg of suspected ketamine and 51kg of suspected methamphetamine
- They also find packs of cotton cloth hidden in 18 bedsheets, soaked with what appeared to be liquid cocaine
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
