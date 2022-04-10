Customs is tracking a drug syndicate connected with a record haul of methamphetamine. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs hunt for drug syndicate behind record crystal meth haul worth HK$400 million

  • Customs discovers 447 litres of liquid methamphetamine hidden inside shipment containing three electric transformers from Mexico
  • Investigation leads officers to warehouse in Sheung Shui, where they seized another shipment containing 253kg of crystal meth

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 12:18pm, 10 Apr, 2022

