Customs is tracking a drug syndicate connected with a record haul of methamphetamine. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong customs hunt for drug syndicate behind record crystal meth haul worth HK$400 million
- Customs discovers 447 litres of liquid methamphetamine hidden inside shipment containing three electric transformers from Mexico
- Investigation leads officers to warehouse in Sheung Shui, where they seized another shipment containing 253kg of crystal meth
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
