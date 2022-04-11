National security police arrested a veteran journalist over allegations of sedition on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
breaking | Hong Kong journalism school consultant arrested by national security police over sedition allegations
- Suspect Allan Au Ka-lun was also a veteran journalist, having worked at local media outlets TVB and RTHK
- He was arrested on Monday morning and taken to a police station in Kwai Chung for further investigation
National security police arrested a veteran journalist over allegations of sedition on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng