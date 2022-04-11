National security police arrested a veteran journalist over allegations of sedition on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
National security police arrested a veteran journalist over allegations of sedition on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

breaking | Hong Kong journalism school consultant arrested by national security police over sedition allegations

  • Suspect Allan Au Ka-lun was also a veteran journalist, having worked at local media outlets TVB and RTHK
  • He was arrested on Monday morning and taken to a police station in Kwai Chung for further investigation

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Olga Wong
Updated: 9:17am, 11 Apr, 2022

