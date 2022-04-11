A large quantity of the anti-Covid drug molnupiravir was found among a haul of contraband pharmaceuticals. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Anti-Covid drug molnupiravir among haul of illegally imported pharmaceuticals seized in Hong Kong
- According to a law enforcement source, the 47,000 tablets of the drug were bound for mainland China
- The molnupiravir was found along with other pharmaceutical products used to treat heart disease, cancer and depression
Topic | Crime
