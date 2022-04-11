The prosecution said Max Chung had vilified police and instigated hatred among participants at the illegal procession. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: activist behind 2019 illegal march in Yuen Long after mob attack faces 5 years in jail
- Max Chung Kin-ping pleaded guilty to organising the unauthorised assembly in exchange for another charge being dropped
- Nearly 300,000 people believed to have showed up, despite police prohibiting the rally
Topic | Hong Kong courts
