The prosecution said Max Chung had vilified police and instigated hatred among participants at the illegal procession. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The prosecution said Max Chung had vilified police and instigated hatred among participants at the illegal procession. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: activist behind 2019 illegal march in Yuen Long after mob attack faces 5 years in jail

  • Max Chung Kin-ping pleaded guilty to organising the unauthorised assembly in exchange for another charge being dropped
  • Nearly 300,000 people believed to have showed up, despite police prohibiting the rally

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:39pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The prosecution said Max Chung had vilified police and instigated hatred among participants at the illegal procession. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The prosecution said Max Chung had vilified police and instigated hatred among participants at the illegal procession. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE