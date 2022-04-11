Five Hongkongers were fined HK$1,000 each for playing mahjong in an MTR train in October 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Five Hongkongers were fined HK$1,000 each for playing mahjong in an MTR train in October 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

5 Hongkongers fined HK$1,000 each for playing mahjong in MTR train in 2021

  • Defendants convicted by Kowloon City Court on Monday for committing an act of nuisance in public place
  • One of the defendants says group was only pretending to play mahjong to film funny video

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Christy Leung
Christy Leung and Brian Wong

Updated: 9:37pm, 11 Apr, 2022

