“Human rights are above the regime. The people are greater than the country,” said veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu pleads not guilty to seditious bid to protest Beijing Winter Olympic Games
- A coffin with the words ‘human rights are above the Winter Olympics’ was seized from Koo’s residence
- The offence is punishable by up to two years in jail
