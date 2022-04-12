“Human rights are above the regime. The people are greater than the country,” said veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu pleads not guilty to seditious bid to protest Beijing Winter Olympic Games

  • A coffin with the words ‘human rights are above the Winter Olympics’ was seized from Koo’s residence
  • The offence is punishable by up to two years in jail

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:11pm, 12 Apr, 2022

