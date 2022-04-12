Some 6.3 million residents received the first half of e-vouchers worth HK$10,000 last Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest 15 for illicit transactions and data theft involving government consumption e-vouchers
- Some allegedly offered cash in exchange for vouchers, albeit at a lower price to pocket the difference
- Others stole personal data to register payment accounts to receive the handout, worth HK$10,000 for each eligible resident this year
Topic | Hong Kong police
Some 6.3 million residents received the first half of e-vouchers worth HK$10,000 last Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee