Some 6.3 million residents received the first half of e-vouchers worth HK$10,000 last Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Some 6.3 million residents received the first half of e-vouchers worth HK$10,000 last Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 15 for illicit transactions and data theft involving government consumption e-vouchers

  • Some allegedly offered cash in exchange for vouchers, albeit at a lower price to pocket the difference
  • Others stole personal data to register payment accounts to receive the handout, worth HK$10,000 for each eligible resident this year

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:28pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 6.3 million residents received the first half of e-vouchers worth HK$10,000 last Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Some 6.3 million residents received the first half of e-vouchers worth HK$10,000 last Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE