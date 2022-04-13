A police officer reminds people to comply with social-distancing rules. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police issue almost HK$90 million in fines over 11 months to more than 21,600 people for Covid-19 rule breaches
- Force says it has issued 21,613 fixed-penalty notices amounting to HK$89.98 million in fines between April 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022
- A total of 1,107 people were prosecuted for offences under the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance during that period
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
