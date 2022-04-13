Nurse Carmen Ho (centre) leaves Kwun Tong Court on Wednesday after being granted bail in a fraud case stemming from allegedly forged vaccination records. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong court grants bail to nurse, 6 others charged with fraud over forged vaccination records

  • The city’s graft buster has accused the seven of trying to circumvent the vaccine pass scheme, which requires residents to show proof of inoculation at certain premises
  • The nurse had been hired on a part-time basis by Quality HealthCare Medical Services to provide vaccination services at the Kowloon Bay Sports Centre

Brian Wong

Updated: 1:29pm, 13 Apr, 2022

