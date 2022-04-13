A Hong Kong activist was jailed for 16 months for organising an illegal march in Yuen Long after a mob attack in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: activist jailed for 16 months for organising 2019 illegal march in Yuen Long after mob attack
- Max Chung, 42, pleaded guilty to organising illegal procession on July 27, 2019
- Judge says public anger at police and perpetrators of mob attack resulted in ‘tinderbox scenario’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
