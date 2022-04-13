A Hong Kong activist was jailed for 16 months for organising an illegal march in Yuen Long after a mob attack in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Hong Kong activist was jailed for 16 months for organising an illegal march in Yuen Long after a mob attack in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: activist jailed for 16 months for organising 2019 illegal march in Yuen Long after mob attack

  • Max Chung, 42, pleaded guilty to organising illegal procession on July 27, 2019
  • Judge says public anger at police and perpetrators of mob attack resulted in ‘tinderbox scenario’

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:51pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong activist was jailed for 16 months for organising an illegal march in Yuen Long after a mob attack in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Hong Kong activist was jailed for 16 months for organising an illegal march in Yuen Long after a mob attack in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE