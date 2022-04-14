A police source has said the driver may have been drinking heavily before he got into his car. Photo: Warton Li
6 Hongkongers injured in string of crashes involving driver of luxury Mercedes-Benz
- Police source says first crash occurred after 39-year-old driver mounted pavement, knocking down three friends
- Three minutes later, luxury car rams into taxi before travelling for 400 metres and smashing into road sign
