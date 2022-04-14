Shum Ka-hon was granted bail at West Kowloon Court on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong court orders teenager charged with sedition to resign from school’s student union, stop using social media as part of bail terms
- Shum Ka-hon, 17, also told to obey nightly curfew and surrender travel documents in exchange for personal freedom
- He and Tong Cheuk-him, 19, are charged with conspiracy to utter seditious words over their roles in a protest at Chinese University in November 2020
Topic | Hong Kong courts
