Former district councillor Lester Shum has been jailed for six weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: former district councillor Lester Shum jailed for 6 weeks over call for revenge on police following student’s death
- Shum, 28, had posted an article suggesting police had ‘murdered’ university student Alex Chow in November 2019, and urged Hongkongers to avenge his death
- Mr Justice Russell Coleman says Shum had advocated severe forms of violence on officers and demonstrated ‘some defiance’ despite authorities’ warnings
Topic | Hong Kong protests
