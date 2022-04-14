Former district councillor Lester Shum has been jailed for six weeks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: former district councillor Lester Shum jailed for 6 weeks over call for revenge on police following student’s death

  • Shum, 28, had posted an article suggesting police had ‘murdered’ university student Alex Chow in November 2019, and urged Hongkongers to avenge his death
  • Mr Justice Russell Coleman says Shum had advocated severe forms of violence on officers and demonstrated ‘some defiance’ despite authorities’ warnings

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:20pm, 14 Apr, 2022

