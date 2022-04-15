The man is believed to have been taking photos when he fell into the sea at Cape D’Aguilar Marine Reserve. Photo: Winson Wong
The man is believed to have been taking photos when he fell into the sea at Cape D’Aguilar Marine Reserve. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong hiker dies after wave sweeps him into the sea while ‘taking photos’ near Shek O

  • Victim was hiking near Shek O and said to be taking photos when he accidentally fell into the sea
  • Authorities warn people to keep away from restricted areas, after spike in fatal hiking accidents of late

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 9:25pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The man is believed to have been taking photos when he fell into the sea at Cape D’Aguilar Marine Reserve. Photo: Winson Wong
The man is believed to have been taking photos when he fell into the sea at Cape D’Aguilar Marine Reserve. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE