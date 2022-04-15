The man is believed to have been taking photos when he fell into the sea at Cape D’Aguilar Marine Reserve. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong hiker dies after wave sweeps him into the sea while ‘taking photos’ near Shek O
- Victim was hiking near Shek O and said to be taking photos when he accidentally fell into the sea
- Authorities warn people to keep away from restricted areas, after spike in fatal hiking accidents of late
