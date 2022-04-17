A blaze broke out in a flat in the Yip Cheong Building on Hill Road in Shek Tong Tsui on Sunday. Photo: SCMP
2 seriously injured, 3 others also taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as fire rips through Hong Kong flat
- Blaze broke out in eight-floor flat in Yip Cheong Building on Hill Road in Shek Tong Tsui at 5.45pm on Sunday
- Five people taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment, including woman in her 90s and her 58-year-old son who were both living in the fire-stricken flat
