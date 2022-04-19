The use of cannabis has been on the rise among youth in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
The use of cannabis has been on the rise among youth in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police raise alert as more under-21s found using cannabis, with drug as easy to obtain as ‘buying takeaways’

  • Number of young Hongkongers found using cannabis rose from 326 in 2020 to 483 last year
  • Social worker says many turn to cannabis to deal with problems, urges parents to be alert

Sammy Heung
Updated: 7:30am, 19 Apr, 2022

