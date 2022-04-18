The syndicates targeted the youngsters online and through social media. Photo: Reuters
The syndicates targeted the youngsters online and through social media. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong teens lured into loansharking activities with promises of easy cash from syndicates advertising online and on social media

  • Police arrest 12 youngsters, aged 13 to 19, who were allegedly involved in at least four cases related to harassment of debtors in Sha Tin
  • Officers say their investigations showed some loan agencies were using intermediaries to help chase debtors to repay money

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:10pm, 18 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The syndicates targeted the youngsters online and through social media. Photo: Reuters
The syndicates targeted the youngsters online and through social media. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE