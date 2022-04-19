A court has slapped two defendants with suspended jail sentences in the first convictions as part of last year’s ban on inciting election boycotts. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong court slaps 2 defendants with suspended jail sentences in first convictions for ban on inciting blank votes
- Salesman Chan Kin-man, office assistant Alice Leung convicted for sharing online post calling for voters to cast blank ballots in 2021 Legislative Council poll
- Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai refuses defence’s request to substitute jail sentences with community service, cites serious nature of offence
