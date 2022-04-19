This is the first time police had arrested people on suspicion of committing such an offence involving the platform. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: police arrest 3 people for allegedly submitting fake positive Covid-19 results to get sick leave

  • One suspect allegedly uploaded family member’s test result to claim sick leave for 14 days, while another was arrested for submitting photo taken from news
  • Suspects were discovered during random testing of positive cases reported to government platform

Sammy Heung
Updated: 8:36pm, 19 Apr, 2022

