This is the first time police had arrested people on suspicion of committing such an offence involving the platform. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: police arrest 3 people for allegedly submitting fake positive Covid-19 results to get sick leave
- One suspect allegedly uploaded family member’s test result to claim sick leave for 14 days, while another was arrested for submitting photo taken from news
- Suspects were discovered during random testing of positive cases reported to government platform
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
