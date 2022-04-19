Angela Ho Chiu-yin, the eldest surviving child of casino tycoon Stanley Ho. Photo: David Wong
Stanley Ho’s eldest daughter loses legal bid to name accountants of her choice to administer late casino tycoon’s assets
- Angela Ho had asked to appoint two administrators alongside others backed by majority of surviving siblings, in the first big family dispute since mogul’s death
- Exact value of Stanley Ho’s estate remains unclear, though his fortune was estimated at HK$50 billion when he retired in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Angela Ho Chiu-yin, the eldest surviving child of casino tycoon Stanley Ho. Photo: David Wong