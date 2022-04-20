People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) is arrested in Causeway Bay during a 2020 protest. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong opposition activist Tam Tak-chi jailed for 40 months after being found guilty on 11 charges under colonial-era sedition law
- The 50-year-old former People Power vice-chairman, popularly known as ‘Fast Beat’, was the first defendant in more than 24 years to face sedition charges
- Tam initially faced 14 charges over his role in various public gatherings between January and July of 2020
Topic | Hong Kong courts
People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) is arrested in Causeway Bay during a 2020 protest. Photo: May Tse