All three people involved in the incident were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of stabbing neighbours with scissors after earlier argument over noise

  • Suspect, 40, and couple in their 60s found with injuries in a public corridor on second floor of public housing block in Tsing Yi
  • Police say initial investigation suggests suspect banged on couple’s door and launched his attack when they answered

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:20pm, 20 Apr, 2022

