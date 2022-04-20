All three people involved in the incident were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of stabbing neighbours with scissors after earlier argument over noise
- Suspect, 40, and couple in their 60s found with injuries in a public corridor on second floor of public housing block in Tsing Yi
- Police say initial investigation suggests suspect banged on couple’s door and launched his attack when they answered
Topic | Crime
All three people involved in the incident were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. Photo: AFP