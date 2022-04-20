The 28-year-old man was the person in charge of the “SUCK” channel, popular among protesters in the 2019 social unrest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: man who managed Telegram group convicted of 7 incitement charges tied to violent 2019 clashes

  • The 28-year-old computer technician was the person in charge of a ‘SUCK’ channel popular among protesters, at its peak had 110,000 subscribers
  • Judge dismissed notion that there was doubt offensive posts were indeed published by him

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:19pm, 20 Apr, 2022

