The 28-year-old man was the person in charge of the “SUCK” channel, popular among protesters in the 2019 social unrest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: man who managed Telegram group convicted of 7 incitement charges tied to violent 2019 clashes
- The 28-year-old computer technician was the person in charge of a ‘SUCK’ channel popular among protesters, at its peak had 110,000 subscribers
- Judge dismissed notion that there was doubt offensive posts were indeed published by him
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The 28-year-old man was the person in charge of the “SUCK” channel, popular among protesters in the 2019 social unrest. Photo: Dickson Lee