Customs officers escort the suspect, a dating coach who calls himself ‘Professor Devil’. Photo: Edmond So
Customs officers escort the suspect, a dating coach who calls himself ‘Professor Devil’. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Devil’ in the details? Hong Kong online dating coach arrested over trade law violations for charging university student more than HK$130,000

  • Suspect, who calls himself in English ‘Professor Devil’, is accused of charging alleged victim HK$30,000 for classes and demanding another HK$100,000
  • Student borrows money from family to pay up and remove videos of himself being coached that were posted online

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:31am, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officers escort the suspect, a dating coach who calls himself ‘Professor Devil’. Photo: Edmond So
Customs officers escort the suspect, a dating coach who calls himself ‘Professor Devil’. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE