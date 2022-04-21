Michael Vidler’s firm has taken on landmark cases ranging from freedom of expression, the right to demonstrate and LGBT rights. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong human rights lawyer who made a name in protest-related and LGBT rights cases shutting down law firm after almost 20 years

  • Michael Vidler was involved in high profile cases such as ones related to the 2019 anti-government protests and also represented Joshua Wong Chi-fung
  • Once an Election Committee member, he previously said he hoped to help pick a candidate who was not a ‘Beijing lapdog’ for Hong Kong leadership

Natalie WongChris Lau
Updated: 5:25pm, 21 Apr, 2022

