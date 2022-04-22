Reserva Iberica was the venue for the January 3 party. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong ‘partygate’ scandal: restaurant operator fined HK$6,000 for breaching Covid-19 rules

  • Representative of Win Project pleads guilty at Eastern Court for failing to comply with statutory requirements while running Reserva Iberica Tapas Bar and Cafe
  • Spanish restaurant held bash for Witman Hung, a local deputy to country’s legislature, as he celebrated birthday with about 170 guests including top officials and lawmakers

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:50am, 22 Apr, 2022

