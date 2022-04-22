High Court Justice Russell Coleman directed police to renew an investigation into a domestic helper’s complaint of sexual assault after finding that officers had failed to follow government protocols in considering if she had been subject to human trafficking or forced labour. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge directs police to renew investigation into sexual assault complaints

  • High Court Justice held that authorities failed to afford protection against forced labour
  • Filipino domestic helper claimed authorities refused to classify her as a victim of trafficking

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:34pm, 22 Apr, 2022

