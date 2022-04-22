High Court Justice Russell Coleman directed police to renew an investigation into a domestic helper’s complaint of sexual assault after finding that officers had failed to follow government protocols in considering if she had been subject to human trafficking or forced labour. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge directs police to renew investigation into sexual assault complaints
- High Court Justice held that authorities failed to afford protection against forced labour
- Filipino domestic helper claimed authorities refused to classify her as a victim of trafficking
Topic | Hong Kong courts
High Court Justice Russell Coleman directed police to renew an investigation into a domestic helper’s complaint of sexual assault after finding that officers had failed to follow government protocols in considering if she had been subject to human trafficking or forced labour. Photo: Warton Li