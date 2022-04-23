Hong Kong police are searching for a female passenger involved in a car chase with officers. Photo: Warton Li
Search under way for female passenger involved in 20km car chase with Hong Kong police
- Driver, surnamed Yuen, tested positive for methamphetamine and arrested for at least five offences after the chase ended when he crashed his car in Sai Kung
- Suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot; 29-year-old driver was later subdued by officers while his female passenger escaped in a taxi
