Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where the injured suspect was sent for treatment. Photo: Martin Chan
Mother, 24, arrested after baby found dead with neck wounds in Hong Kong’s North Point
- Two suicide notes and plastic cable ties were also found at the scene, with the 19-month-old child suspected to have been strangled
- Woman, who also sustained neck injuries, sent to hospital for treatment and is being detained for questioning
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
