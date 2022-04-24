The Chinese coastguard is cracking down smugglers to prevent the spread of potential coronavirus cases in the mainland. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: Chinese coastguard gunboats patrol Hong Kong border area to deter smuggling of people, goods to mainland
- Mainland authorities step up surveillance after some illegal arrivals tested positive for Covid-19
- Presence of Chinese gunboats has also forced smugglers of contraband meat to suspend activities
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
