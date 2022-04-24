The Chinese coastguard is cracking down smugglers to prevent the spread of potential coronavirus cases in the mainland. Photo: Weibo
The Chinese coastguard is cracking down smugglers to prevent the spread of potential coronavirus cases in the mainland. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: Chinese coastguard gunboats patrol Hong Kong border area to deter smuggling of people, goods to mainland

  • Mainland authorities step up surveillance after some illegal arrivals tested positive for Covid-19
  • Presence of Chinese gunboats has also forced smugglers of contraband meat to suspend activities

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:34pm, 24 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese coastguard is cracking down smugglers to prevent the spread of potential coronavirus cases in the mainland. Photo: Weibo
The Chinese coastguard is cracking down smugglers to prevent the spread of potential coronavirus cases in the mainland. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE