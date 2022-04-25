Benny Tai at a detention centre last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong academic and Occupy founder Benny Tai pleads guilty to illegally incurring election expenses over ads for tactical voting scheme
- Case centres on ‘ThunderGo’ strategy aimed at maximising chances of opposition hopefuls in 2016 Legco election
- Judge notes Tai, 57, had broken law out of ‘negligence’, though the plan itself was not illegal
