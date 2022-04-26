Two police officers were taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam for treatment. Photo: Winson Wong
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police subdue, arrest suspected drug trafficker after 2 officers attacked during identity check in Hong Kong

  • Man, 29, was spotted acting suspiciously in Sheung Wan and ran off as officers approached him
  • Alleged assault took place after suspect was intercepted near a sitting-out area at the junction of Cleverly Street and Burd Street at 12.47am on Tuesday

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:46pm, 26 Apr, 2022

