Two police officers were taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam for treatment. Photo: Winson Wong
Police subdue, arrest suspected drug trafficker after 2 officers attacked during identity check in Hong Kong
- Man, 29, was spotted acting suspiciously in Sheung Wan and ran off as officers approached him
- Alleged assault took place after suspect was intercepted near a sitting-out area at the junction of Cleverly Street and Burd Street at 12.47am on Tuesday
Topic | Drugs
