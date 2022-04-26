Email scammers have cheated a German tech company’s Hong Kong branch out of more than HK$11 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Email scammers cheat Germany-based tech company’s Hong Kong branch out of HK$11.36 million
- Swindler impersonating a boss from company’s headquarters claimed funds were needed for acquisition purposes in emails sent in March
- Director of Hong Kong firm transferred HK$11.36 million into two local bank accounts in seven transactions
Topic | Scams and swindles
Email scammers have cheated a German tech company’s Hong Kong branch out of more than HK$11 million. Photo: Shutterstock