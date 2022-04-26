Four marine police officers are under investigation for allegedly fishing while on duty at a barge platform. Photo: Warton Li
4 Hong Kong marine police officers under investigation for allegedly fishing while on duty
- Force insider says four officers allegedly caught fishing on police barge platform moored at mouth of Tolo Channel near Grass Island
- Platform’s security footage missing from time of incident, alongside recordings from other days, source adds
Topic | Crime
