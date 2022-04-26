Four marine police officers are under investigation for allegedly fishing while on duty at a barge platform. Photo: Warton Li
4 Hong Kong marine police officers under investigation for allegedly fishing while on duty

  • Force insider says four officers allegedly caught fishing on police barge platform moored at mouth of Tolo Channel near Grass Island
  • Platform’s security footage missing from time of incident, alongside recordings from other days, source adds

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:45pm, 26 Apr, 2022

