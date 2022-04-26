A Hong Kong woman has admitted to killing her 16-year-old daughter during a severe mental episode in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong woman admits to killing daughter, 16, during severe mental episode in 2019
- Kwok Lin-choi pleaded guilty before High Court to one count of manslaughter for strangling and knifing Tsui Lok-yee inside flat
- The mother, 54, became known to psychiatric services in 2004 when she was diagnosed with dysthymia
Topic | Hong Kong courts
