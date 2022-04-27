Deputy Commissioner of Police Oscar Kwok at the force’s headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police work ‘a mission, not a job’ for outgoing Hong Kong deputy chief
- After 31 years with the force, Oscar Kwok to step down as deputy commissioner of police on Wednesday
- Kwok cites rare appearance at United Nations in 2020 to fend off accusations of police brutality during 2019 protests as one of the highlights of his career
Topic | Hong Kong police
