Deputy Commissioner of Police Oscar Kwok at the force’s headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police work ‘a mission, not a job’ for outgoing Hong Kong deputy chief

  • After 31 years with the force, Oscar Kwok to step down as deputy commissioner of police on Wednesday
  • Kwok cites rare appearance at United Nations in 2020 to fend off accusations of police brutality during 2019 protests as one of the highlights of his career

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Apr, 2022

