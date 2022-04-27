Oscar Kwok is retiring after 31 years on the force. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officers won Beijing’s trust to lead city after showcasing their qualities during difficult 2019 protests, outgoing deputy chief says

  • Oscar Kwok, who is retiring after 31 years of service, says officers showcased their qualities during social unrest by restoring order in difficult circumstances
  • Deputy commissioner also rejects critics’ accusations that Hong Kong is being turned into a police state, calling them ‘irresponsible’

Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 7:30am, 27 Apr, 2022

