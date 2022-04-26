High Court judge Esther Toh has expressed concerns about the “long delay” in the case. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: 11 Hong Kong opposition figures intend to plead guilty to subversion charges, court judgment reveals
- High Court judge calls for better case management to ease ‘long delay’ in proceedings involving politicians and activists prosecuted over their roles in unofficial primary election
- Counsel for former lawmaker Gary Fan, one of 47 defendants in the case, notes court delay would also affect those who wish to admit liability
Topic | Hong Kong courts
