High Court judge Esther Toh has expressed concerns about the “long delay” in the case. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: 11 Hong Kong opposition figures intend to plead guilty to subversion charges, court judgment reveals

  • High Court judge calls for better case management to ease ‘long delay’ in proceedings involving politicians and activists prosecuted over their roles in unofficial primary election
  • Counsel for former lawmaker Gary Fan, one of 47 defendants in the case, notes court delay would also affect those who wish to admit liability

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:44pm, 26 Apr, 2022

