Research by Lingnan University and Caritas Specialised Treatment and Prevention Project Against Sexual Violence has found that offenders derive excitement and satisfaction from taking upskirt photos. Photo: Shutterstock
‘A selfish desire that hurts others’: more offenders of upskirt photography in Hong Kong seeking help to quit addiction, study finds
- Joint study by Lingnan University and Caritas finds greater proportion of sex crime perpetrators seeking help are upskirt photography offenders
- Most individuals were more concerned about not being found out than whether their behaviour was intrinsically wrong
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Research by Lingnan University and Caritas Specialised Treatment and Prevention Project Against Sexual Violence has found that offenders derive excitement and satisfaction from taking upskirt photos. Photo: Shutterstock