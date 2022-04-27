Hong Kong police arrested a man after a suspected triad member was bundled into a car and allegedly abducted in Mong Kok. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man after suspected triad member bundled into car and allegedly abducted in Mong Kok

  • Victim, 33, suspected to be Sun Yee On triad member, was driven to Wong Tai Sin where he was freed after being pushed out of car
  • Police source says initial investigation suggests money dispute involving tens of thousands of dollars may have sparked the alleged abduction

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:55pm, 27 Apr, 2022

