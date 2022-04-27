A university student has pledged guilty to inciting secession by co-managing a Telegram channel which called for violence and civil disobedience. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong university student admits to violating national security law after using Telegram to incite secession
- Engineering undergraduate Lui Sai-yu pleads guilty in exchange for prosecutors dropping other charges for possession of firearms and offensive weapons
- Prosecutor says defendant co-administered Telegram platform, named ‘Channel of Anti-Communism and Hong Kong Independence’ to incite violence, disobedience
