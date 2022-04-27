A university student has pledged guilty to inciting secession by co-managing a Telegram channel which called for violence and civil disobedience. Photo: Warton Li
A university student has pledged guilty to inciting secession by co-managing a Telegram channel which called for violence and civil disobedience. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong university student admits to violating national security law after using Telegram to incite secession

  • Engineering undergraduate Lui Sai-yu pleads guilty in exchange for prosecutors dropping other charges for possession of firearms and offensive weapons
  • Prosecutor says defendant co-administered Telegram platform, named ‘Channel of Anti-Communism and Hong Kong Independence’ to incite violence, disobedience

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:27pm, 27 Apr, 2022

