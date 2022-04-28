More than 250 firefighters were deployed to tackle third-alarm fire under a Tsuen Wan Road flyover. Photo: Felix Wong
2 injured in fire at Hong Kong construction site, more than 250 firefighters deployed to tackle third-alarm blaze
- Blaze broke out at two-storey metal structure under Tsuen Wan Road flyover at 6.38am on Thursday
- Sixty fire engines and nine ambulances were sent to the scene
