Former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan has received two extra weeks behind bars for obstructing a police officer during a peaceful protest. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Jailed former Hong Kong lawmaker gets 2 more weeks behind bars for obstructing officer

  • Lee Cheuk-yan, 65, also fined HK$3,500 for releasing balloon in restricted airspace during protest outside Legislative Council last year
  • He is currently serving a 20-month jail sentence for his roles in four unauthorised assemblies

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:24pm, 28 Apr, 2022

