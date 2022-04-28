Former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan has received two extra weeks behind bars for obstructing a police officer during a peaceful protest. Photo: Nora Tam
Jailed former Hong Kong lawmaker gets 2 more weeks behind bars for obstructing officer
- Lee Cheuk-yan, 65, also fined HK$3,500 for releasing balloon in restricted airspace during protest outside Legislative Council last year
- He is currently serving a 20-month jail sentence for his roles in four unauthorised assemblies
