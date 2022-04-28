Customs has arrested a member of an employment agency for allegedly making a false claim about a domestic helper’s health. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs arrests domestic helper agency employee on suspicion of making false medical claim
- Customs senior investigator says agency employee accused of lying to client about health status of domestic helper, who tested positive for infectious disease
- Official reminds traders to comply with trade description legislation, appeals to consumers to procure all services at reputable vendors
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
